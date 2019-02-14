Delhi vs Centre: AAP says SC judgment offers no clarity

Delhi's ruling Party Thursday said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the judgement that delivered a split verdict on who controls services in the National Capital Territory.

People of will continue to suffer, told reporters after the referred the issue of clarity on division of powers between the government and the Centre to a larger bench.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on disputes relating to the Anti-Corruption Branch, setting up of a commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of pubic prosecutors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)