Delhi vs Centre: AAP says SC judgment offers no clarity

-
ALSO READ
AAP disapproves of Bharti's behaviour: Party spokesperson
AAP wants de-registration of similarly named party: HC seeks EC stand
AAP won't join Bharat Bandh
HC dismisses plea seeking direction to Delhi govt to remove words 'Aam Aadmi' from its schemes
Aiming to become best alternative to TMC in West Bengal: AAP
-
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party Thursday said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict on who controls services in the National Capital Territory.
People of Delhi will continue to suffer, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters after the Supreme Court referred the issue of clarity on division of powers between the Delhi government and the Centre to a larger bench.
A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on disputes relating to the Anti-Corruption Branch, setting up of a commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of pubic prosecutors.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU