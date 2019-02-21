Demo against PM:Petitioner moves HC seeking action against

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Madurai 

A petitioner has moved the Madras High Court seeking action against some political parties that he alleged were responsible for flying black balloons to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here last month.

The petitioner I Mohammed Razvi submitted that such demonstrations against the visit of the prime minister were unbecoming and against the interest of the nation and its people.

A division bench of the Court's Madurai bench, comprising Justice N Kirubakran and Justice S S Sundar, before whom the plea came up Thursday, directed Razvi to implead the parties.

