SAD-BJP stage walkout of Punjab Assembly

The SAD- legislators Thursday staged a walkout of the over the issue of of Scheduled Caste and Backward Class families.

Raising the matter during the Zero of the ongoing Punjab Budget Session,Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu tried to target the government for imposing a condition on availing free power up to 200 units by the SC and BC families.

"On November 9, 2017, the decided that the SC and BC families consume in excess of 3,000 units then free power up to 200 units per month could not be availed," Tinu claimed in the House while noting that it was the previous SAD- government which had provided free power of up to 200 units to the SC and BC families.

"Then in the wake of the Lok Sabha polls, the government withdrew the condition last month," Tinu said, claiming that Rs 500 crore of "excess" amount was charged from the SC and BC families.

The Akali and the members were wearing black robes, affixing power bills and posters to register their protest on issue.

When refused Tinu to speak further, all the SAD-BJP members stormed to the Well of the House and shouted slogans against the government. Later, they staged a walkout.

Earlier, during the Zero Hour, Akali MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala and sought appropriate compensation for potato growers whose crops got damaged because of inclement weather conditions.

During Question Hour, the expressed displeasure over the "absence" of some of the legislators whose questions were listed.

