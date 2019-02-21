'NABH revises entry-level certification process by making it digital, user-friendly'

The and (NABH) has revised the entry-level certification process by making it digital and user-friendly, the commerce and industry ministry said Thursday.

NABH is a constituent body of the (QCI). It has been working to ensure reliability, efficiency and global accreditation in the Indian using contemporary methodologies and tools, standards of patient safety and control.

"The revised process is driven through a new portal - HOPE (Healthcare Organisations' Platform for Entry-Level-Certification) with a focus to promote quality at nascent stages by enrolling a wide range of hospitals across the country," it said in a statement.

The aim is to create a momentum for Care Organizations (HCOs) and Small Care Organisations (SHCOs) that want to avail benefits associated with the (IRDAI) and the Ayushman Bharat by getting themselves NABH-certified.

The IRDAI has mandated hospitals to ensure a through NABH entry-level certification process.

The ministry said HOPE is not just confined to certification of HCOs/SHCOs but also enables them to comply with quality protocols, improves patient safety and the

To ensure an active participation of HCO/SHCOs in the process, various activities have been initiated such as nationwide awareness workshops, and call centre support to hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)