Women who experience symptoms of are at increased risk of developing multiple such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, a study has found.

The research, published in the journal Psychology, suggests that and share a similar genetic or biological pathway.

"These days, many people suffer from multiple such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer," said Xiaolin Xu, a PhD scholar at the University of in Australia.

"We looked at how women progress in the development of these chronic diseases before and after the onset of depressive symptoms," Xu said.

The Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's followed healthy, middle-aged women with no previous diagnosis of or over 20 years.

The study found 43.2 per cent of women experienced elevated symptoms of depression and just under half the cohort reported they were diagnosed or taking

Women from the depressed group were 1.8 times more likely to have multiple chronic conditions before they first experienced depressive symptoms.

"Experiencing depressive symptoms appeared to amplify the risk of chronic illness," Xu said.

After women started experiencing these symptoms, they were 2.4 times more likely to suffer from multiple compared to women without depressive symptoms.

" in the body has been linked to the development of both depression and chronic physical diseases," he said.

"Chronic diseases, like and hypertension, are also commonly associated with depression," Xu said.

These findings help strengthen understanding of mental and physical health.

" need to know that (elevated depressive symptoms) can be linked to other chronic physical conditions," he said.

When treating patients for these symptoms, must realise these people are at risk of developing further chronic illness, researchers said.

Women with both conditions were more likely to come from low-income households, be overweight and inactive, smoke tobacco and drink alcohol.

"Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, and reducing harmful behaviours could help prevent and slow the progression of multiple chronic diseases," Xu said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)