Twin World Cup-winning football team's former and current and the just-retired Lindsey Vonn, the greatest women's of all time, will be attending the Academy here later this month.

A glittering list of nominees who will be here competing for the most awards in the world, include Kenya's marathon star Eliud Kipchoge, ironman world champion Daniela Ryf, seven-time world champion and brilliant young Jamaican

Among other nominees confirmed so far for the February 18 event are Ana Carrasco, Maya Gabeira, Anna Gasser, Diede de Groot, Brian McKeever, Bibian Mentel-Spee, Vinesh Phogat, and

They will be joined by great stars of past and present, including football's Kosovare Asllani, Fredi Bobic, Fabio Capello, Alex Scott, and Patrick Vieira, ex- star David Coulthard, Olympic swimer Missy Franklin, rugby's and Nolli Waterman, legends from among others.

Among the members who have already confirmed are Giacomo Agostini, Marcus Allen, Franz Beckenbauer, Boris Becker, Sergey Bubka, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Marcel Desailly, Luis Figo, Emerson Fittipaldi, Sean Fitzpatrick, Dawn Fraser, Cathy Freeman, Edwin Moses, Alessandro Del Piero, Morn du Plessis, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)