Mamata only interested in saving corrupt officer: Yogi

Tuesday accused of exploiting the poor in being only interested in saving a "corrupt" allegedly involved in the Saradha ponzi scam.

Adityanath, who travelled by road to this town to address a rally after flying to Bokaro in neighbouring Jharkhand, also referred to the Supreme Court's order directing to "faithfully" cooperate with the CBI in the investigation of the Saradha scam.

He questioned why Banerjee was trying to protect the

"You must have seen how she is trying to save a corrupt Nothing can be more shameful, undemocratic and unconstitutional than a of a state sitting on a dharna (sit-in protest) to ensure that secrets of corruption don't spill out," Adityanath alleged.

Calling the as "corrupt and undemocratic", he criticised Banerjee for not allowing benefits of central schemes to be passed on to the people of the state.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had said the chief minister should concentrate on his own state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)