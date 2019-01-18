Deve Gowda, Pawar, Akhilesh reach Kolkata for mega opposition rally

The stage is set for a mega rally of opposition parties in on Saturday, which the host TMC said would sound the "death knell" for BJP in the later this year.

Former H D Deve Gowda, Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, socialist Sharad Yadav, and former have reached for the rally.

Chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, H D Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu, former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's M K Stalin, and dissident BJP lawmaker are likely to attend the rally being projected as a show of unity against the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, who may skip the rally, extended his support to Friday. He hoped it would send a powerful message for a united

has deputed its in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to represent the party.

In a letter to Banerjee, Gandhi commended the "great people" of who had "historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals".

"I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united together," Gandhi wrote.

TMC, which is hosting the rally, hopes to use the event as a platform to prop as a leader who can "take along" other parties and challenge the ruling in the Lok Sabha election, expected to be held in April-May.

said regional parties would play a role in government formation after the election.

"It will be a United Rally against the misrule of the BJP. It will sound the death for the BJP. The saffron party's seat count in the will not cross 125," she claimed.

Banerjee said she has met some of the leaders and will meet others who are arriving.

After arriving at the in Kolkata, Akhilesh Yadav said the nation is "waiting for a new prime minister" and the rally will send a message for change loud and clear.

He alleged the BJP-led Centre was responsible for the distress caused to farmers, youth, the poor and traders.

Deve Gowda said the entire nation is united to defeat the BJP. He termed the efforts to form a "secular" government after the election "historic".

The JD(S) said those against whom has made allegations have come together to form a grand alliance against his party.

praised Banerjee's efforts to bring opposition parties on one platform.

Loktantrik Janata Dal's said the had put the BJP's seat tally rather higher in her estimates.

"They will be much below 125," Sharad Yadav, who is trying to bring RJD, Congress, RLSP and HAM together in against the JD(U)-BJP-LJP coalition, said.

BSP, which has formed an alliance with in Uttar Pradesh, will be represented by

Despite the parties sharing the stage together, their leaders have said that this rally should only be seen as a show of unity and not be confused with their political equations in UP.

"This is an anti-BJP rally. So many opposition parties are taking part in it and we are also part of it. It has nothing to do with politics," vice said.

The Congress, which has been left out of the SP-BSP alliance, too said the rally should not be confused with UP

Odisha's ruling has said it will not attend the rally in pursuance of its policy of keeping equal distance from both the BJP and the

The (Marxist), along with the other Left parties, has also decided to not participate in the rally.

and of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which has a base in western and is trying for an understanding with the SP-BSP, will attend the rally.

Ahead of the mega rally, the sprawling Brigade Parade Ground has been wrapped in a thick blanket of security.

Twenty watch towers have been erected and 1,000 microphones and 30 LED screens are being used to ensure people attending the rally are able to see and hear the speeches clearly.

As many as 10,000 police personnel will be deployed and around 400 police pickets have been set up across the city to ensure fool-proof security at the rally.

After the rally, leaders would congregate for a tea party Banerjee is to host.

