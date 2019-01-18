Delhi govt's free entrance exam coaching scheme attracts over 4,000 students

Within a year of its launch, Delhi government's scheme which provides free entrance coaching for SC/ST students preparing for competitive exams has attracted over 4000 students, officials said.

The ' Yojana', launched by Delhi Chief on December 9, 2017, was reviewed by Delhi Social Welfare along with officials.

The scheme provides free coaching for students preparing for civil services, judicial services, banking, engineering, medicine, and other competitive examinations through known and established coaching institutions.

The minister, who is also the of the Delhi Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), Minority and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation Ltd, discussed ways to reach out to more students.

"Over 4000 students have enrolled for the coaching facilities for various courses so far out of the targeted 5000 students in a year," said a government statement.

The meeting discussed proposals for roping in coaching institutes for better results, and extending the coaching fee cap to up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

At present, the sealing of the coaching fee is up to Rs 40,000, while the eligible students are also provided a stipend of Rs 2500 per month, it said.

Formation of a monitoring committee to look after the quality of the coaching and other issues was also discussed in the meeting.

