DG Income Tax dept 'adopts' village in Telangana

Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi,a senior Income Tax official has 'adopted' a hamlet in this district, holding a mega health camp and said he would strive to make it a model village by ensuring all central and state government welfare schemes reaches citizens.

R K Paliwal, Director General of Income Tax Department, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who held the camp at Gongulur Sunday,said he would try his best to make it a model village in the next couple of years and ensure that all necessary steps are taken up for its all round development.

He said he would ensure that each and every welfare scheme of the central and state governments reaches eligible persons and health camps are conducted every month.

Paliwal said he adopted the village, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's words on grama swarajya.

He called upon the villagers to come forward collectively to make Gongular open defecation free by constructing toilets in all houses to set a model in sanitation.

Villagers had complained about poor quality electricity poles and demanded a ration shop, to which Paliwal assured them these would be changed soon and a PDS shop would be set up in a couple of months.

Sangareddy District Collector, M Hanumantha Rao assured villagers that their problems would be resolved soon.

