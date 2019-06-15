DGP launches Nagaland Police website

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Dimapur 

Nagaland Police has setup a social media cell under IGP Range to deal with fake news, messages that incite social unrest, Director General of Police, T J Longkumer said Saturday.

He said the Nagaland Police is attempting to go digital in lot of ways with a view to serve the public better.

In the age of social media, police should be able to establish a system of cooperation with the public in order to maintain social harmony, said the DGP while launching the police website www.police.nagaland.gov.in on Saturday.

As part of transparency, the website with interactive features will enable visitor's greater freedom of enquiry and satisfaction, he added.

The Nagaland police also plan to have cyber cell in all the districts with proper infrastructure, he said.

Earlier, the DGP flagged off a motorcycle squad (e- patrol) to assist the existing police machinery in the district.

