Man wanted for killing Thane woman in 2016 held from Mumbai

A 30-year-old man on the run after allegedly killing a Thane woman over three years ago was Friday held from Kurla in Mumbai, a senior police official said.
Imtiaz Nannhe Khan is accused of strangling Khushbu Sachin Mishra (27) on March 20, 2016, Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad of Mumbra police station said.
"The two were in a relationship and Khan wanted the victim to divorce her husband and marry him. When she refused, he assaulted and choked her to death," he said.
