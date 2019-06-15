JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

9 Lankan Muslim ministers who quit likely to reconsider decision on request of Buddhist leaders

Investors want to open lantern factories in MP now: Shivraj
Business Standard

Man wanted for killing Thane woman in 2016 held from Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A 30-year-old man on the run after allegedly killing a Thane woman over three years ago was Friday held from Kurla in Mumbai, a senior police official said.

Imtiaz Nannhe Khan is accused of strangling Khushbu Sachin Mishra (27) on March 20, 2016, Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad of Mumbra police station said.

"The two were in a relationship and Khan wanted the victim to divorce her husband and marry him. When she refused, he assaulted and choked her to death," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU