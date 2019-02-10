Dhaka trade fair receives Tk 2 bn in export orders

Bangladeshi traders have received export orders worth 2 billion Taka (Rs169.79 crore) at the recently concluded 24th International Trade Fair, a media report said on Sunday.

The orders received was nearly USD 4 million (Rs28 crore) higher compared to the previous year, the bdnews24.com reported.

"This year's fair has seen greater sales and customer engagement than before. A large number of export orders were received at the fair this year. Sales have also been higher compared to previous years," said at the closing ceremony of the country's largest trade show on Saturday.

Stating that exports must be increased to ensure progress of he nation, Munshi said : "The garment industry currently makes up 85 per cent of the country's exports. But we cannot be reliant on the garments alone to boost exports. We must diversify our products.

The trade fair this year had around 412 stalls, including 110 pavilions and 83 mini-pavilions.

"Around 52 international firms from 25 countries displayed their products at the fair," the report said.

