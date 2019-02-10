Invigilators barred from carrying cellphones in Madhyamik exam

Invigilators will not be allowed to carry inside the examination hall during the Madhyamik examination that begins Tuesday, the Board of Secondary has said.

Teachers, who have been assigned the duty of invigilators, will have to hand over their mobile phone 30 minutes before the start of examination to the venue-in-chage who will be a government official, Board Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters Saturday.

He said the move was aimed at preventing malpractices.

Disciplinary action, including suspension, will be taken against those violating the rule, he said.

Students were barred from carrying mobiles in the earlier editions of the exams.

Ganguly said the in charge, centre secretary, venue supervisor, venue in charge and additional have been permitted to use cellphones.

The Madhyamik examinations will conclude on February 22.

Last year, the of a high school in district was suspended for leaking the question papers of the Madhyamik examination.

