J&K govt orders speeding up of land acquisition for Gharana wetland

and Kashmir's governor-led administration has directed the of to expedite the land acquisition process for Gharana Wetland Conservation Reserve along the International Border (IB) on the outskirts of the city, an official said on Sunday.

The direction was passed by Vijay Kumar, to governor, at a meeting convened here to discuss the land acquisition with revenue officers and those from the forest and wildlife protection department, he said.

Kumar asked the officers of the wildlife protection department to take steps to conserve the wetland and promote the place among tourists, especially bird lovers, the said.

Gharana Wetland Conservation Reserve in R S Pura was notified in 1981 and is home to more than 170 species of birds like bar-headed geese, gadwalls, common teals, purple swamp hens, Indian moor hens, black-winged stilts, cormorants, egrets and green shanks.

During winter, the wetland is visited by thousands of migratory birds from and some of the species visiting the wetland are endangered.

Kumar directed the concerned officers to take up the land acquisition work on urgent basis, keeping in mind the importance of protecting the wetland, the said.

He said a five-year management plan of Gharana Wetland Conservation Reserve has been prepared by the wildlife protection department through WWF, which would help to conserve the wetland, make it an important tourist destination and promote eco-tourism.

