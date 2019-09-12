NBFC crisis: Now, DHFL, Altico Capital default on bond repayments

Crisis-ridden non-banking financial company on Thursday reported a fresh case of default amounting to Rs 196.65 crore on bond repayment obligation.

Another NBFC, India also said it has defaulted on interest payment of Rs 19.97 crore on external commercial borrowings it had availed from Mashreqbank PSC.

The default by is towards principal and interest on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 350 crore issued by it, said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of DHFL closed 0.79 per cent up at Rs 51.25 on BSE.

In a separate regulatory filing, Altico said, "With respect to payment of interest under the external commercial borrowing facility availed by us from Mashreqbank PSC... India defaulted on interest payment of Rs 19.97 crore on gross principal amount of Rs 340 crore."



Altico added its total borrowing from banks and financial institutions is Rs 4,361.55 crore as on September 12, 2019.