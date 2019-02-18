DHFL shares gain nearly 5%

Shares of Dewan Housing Corporation Ltd rose by nearly 5 per cent Monday amid reports that firms are vying for a 10 per cent stake in

The company's shares gained 4.67 per cent to close at Rs 128.90 on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.94 per cent to Rs 135.40.

At NSE, shares rose by 4.58 per cent to close at Rs 128.85.

BSE had sought clarification from Dewan Housing Corporation earlier in the day with reference to the

During the investors' call held on February 4, the Chairman and Managing had mentioned that there is an intent to bring in a strategic investor(s) in the company, later said in a clarification to the BSE.

"However, please note that no further discussion or decision in relation to the same have been made by the Board of Directors of the company," it added.

Apart from this, there is no other price sensitive information under Regulation 30 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 which could have bearing on the share price of the company, it said.

