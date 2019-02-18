EU states ponder Trump demand to take back IS fighters

-
US President Donald Trump's demand that European countries take back their nationals fighting in Syria is receiving mixed reactions, as nations pondered how to bring home-grown Islamic State extremists to trial.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told ARD television Monday that German nationals have the right to return, but that it's almost impossible to collect evidence in conflict-torn Syria.
Maas said late Sunday that "we need information, we need investigations. All that is not in place, and as long as it isn't, I think this is extraordinarily difficult to implement."
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said it's "one of the greatest challenges ahead of us for the upcoming months." He told reporters in Brussels that "our major endeavour now should be not to allow them to come back to Europe.
