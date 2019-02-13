DIC exceeds target of imparting training for skilled manpower

The District Industries Centre here has exceeded the target given to it for imparting training to fulfil the skilled manpower requirement of MSMEs under the Amma Skill Training and Employment Scheme, a top said Wednesday.

Of the over 25,000 target given to Tamil Nadu, was given a target of 1,600 and the district has exceeded it and taken up training of over 1,800 people in 25 industries, DIC said.

He was addressing a Vendor Development Programme for MSMEs with focus on Sc/ST Entrepreneurs, organised by the Ministry of MSME, (NSIC) and local

The scheme's main objective was to fulfil the skilled manpower needs of MSMEs by imparting necessary on the job training by MSMEs themselves and thereby creating employment.

The is providing Rs 2,000 as stipend for a period of six months, he said.

The main aim of the Vendor Programme was to reduce the gap between MSMEs, PSUs and Government enterprises, NSIC said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)