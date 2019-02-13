Ludhiana gang rape issue rocks Punjab assembly

The gang rape incident rocked the assembly on Wednesday with the opposition alleging that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated under the government.

assured the House that he would request the of the and to set up a fast track court to bring the accused to justice.

On Saturday, a 21 year old woman was gang raped in and three of the six accused in the case have been arrested.

During the Zero Hour, MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke raised the gang rape issue.

MLA H S Phoolka while describing it as a "serious matter" sought assurance from Singh to adopt zero-tolerance towards such a henious crime.

Shiromani Akali Dal and members alleged that the law and order situation had deteriorated in Punjab under the present government.

Insisting that the law and order situation had been maintained effectively during the last two years of his government, the said three of the six persons involved in gang-rape incident had been arrested.

The remaining three will be nabbed soon, Singh informed the House.

He assured the House that he would urge the the to set up fast track court and hold its proceedings on a day-to-day basis.

Singh said he was ready for a debate in the House on the law and order situation.

The AAP and SAD-BJP also raised the issue of lathicharge against teachers in Patiala on Sunday.

and BJP MLAs walked out of the House over the issue of lathicharge on teachers that led several people injured.

Later, AAP MLAs, barring rebel legislators in the party and Phoolka, staged a walk out on the teachers and Ludhiana gang rape issues.

