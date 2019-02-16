Digest for domestic stories for week Feb 9 - Feb 15, 2019

: The death toll in the hooch tragedy that hit two adjoining districts in and rose to at least 61 with more people dying of the spurious liquor they drank at a village, officials said.

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, on Saturday appeared before the (ED) for the third time in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)