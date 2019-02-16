On 4th day of dharna Puducherry CM asks supporters to ensure law and order is not disrupted

V Narayanasamy, on a outside the Raj Nivas here along with his ministerial colleagues for the last three days protesting Kiran Bedi's "negative stand" towards his government's proposals awaiting her approval, urged supporters on Saturday to ensure that law and order is not disrupted.

He also said as part of widening the agitation, stirs would be held at constituency level from Saturday. Functionaries of different wings of the ruling and the DMK have also joined the protest.

"We have selected 12 centres spread across 23 Assembly segments in Puducherry where the leaders and MLAs along with workers of parties belonging to the secular front would hold agitations in a peaceful manner," said.

As part of the stir, black flags would be hoisted atop houses of leaders. Workers of the party and its alliance partners in all Assembly segments on Sunday would protest "unanimously" against the "style of functioning" of Bedi, he said.

Calling on workers and others supporting the to ensure that there is no disruption of law and order, the said, "Neither the Centre nor should get an opportunity to blame us on any count."



"The is opposed to the territorial administration and hence we should tread a careful path," he said.

told reporters at the venue of agitation last night that he and his ministers would continue the stir till a "positive reply is available from the Lt Governor" to the various proposals, including a free rice scheme, the cabinet had forwarded to her.

"These proposals relating to welfare schemes and various administrative issues have been hanging in the balance for several months," he said.

A massive fast would be observed by all leaders and workers in front of office here on February 21.

The also criticised the for "disrespecting" the people of Puducherry and also an elected government by leaving for a day after the agitation was launched.

Bedi had left for New early on Thursday morning under tight security of the (RAF). A source in the Raj Nivas had told that she would return on February 20 and has invited the chief minister for discussion over the issues raised by him on February 21.

The and the government headed by have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Bedi assumed office in May 2016.

Narayanasamy had led an agitation in front of Parliament on January 4, demanding that the Centre sanction statehood for Puducherry and replace as the Lt Governor.

