Hailakandi admn asks gun licence holders to deposit arms

The district administration in south has asked all licence gun holders to deposit their arms with their respective police stations in view of the coming elections.

By an order issued on Friday, asked of police, Mohneesh Mishra to initiate the process for surrendering of arms by the licensed holders in order to ensure free and fair elections in the district.

The order has been issued by the as per the Election Commission's directives on 'Restriction on Possession of Arms during Election'.

Mishra has directed all the officers-in-charge (OCs) of police stations in the district to take necessary action to get the licensed arms deposited in their respective police stations, said a government release here.

The administration will also keep an eye on persons with criminal antecedents, those convicted, or out on bail so that they cannot vitiate the atmosphere during the elections, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)