Dikshaplaced T-12th in Australia

continued to grow in strenghth as the rookie shot a four-under 67 to leap to the Tied-12th place, up 21 places from T-33rd after her first round of 72.

Dagar had six birdies against two bogeys. Starting from the ninth as the course layout is different from others, she birdied ninth, 11th, 16th, third, sixth and seventh. She bogeyed 14th and first.

Giving a big boost to Indian women's golf were Amandeep Drall (73-70) and Astha Madan (74-69), who also made the cut. However, Tvesa Malik (79-68) and Vani Kapoor (80-80) missed the cut.

The event is a Pro-Am on the Australian Ladies Tour with a purse of AUD 150,000 for the professionals.

Iceland's Valdis Jonsdottir, who led by three shots after the first round, still leads by two with a second round of 70 which was preceded by a 63.

The 29-year-old, who played in better conditions, which took over after cold temperatures in the morning, took a two-shot lead over Germany's Karolin Lampert (70-65).

Frenchwoman Astrid Vayson De Pradenne, who was second after the first round, dropped to 72, and is now Tied-ninth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)