Dilip Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for Mahanadi Coalfields' project

on Saturday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for development of CIL arm's mining project in having a contract value of Rs 37,215.54 crore.

The mineable reserve of the block to be exploited over a contract period of 25 years is 1,091 million metric tonnes at a peak rated capacity of 50 MTPA (million tonne per annum), the company said in a filing to BSE.

"The company has emerged as L-1 (lowest ) bidder in the tender floated by MCL ( Ltd) for development and operation of Siarmal Open Cast Project in Odisha," it said.

MCL is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL).

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

