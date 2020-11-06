'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat: Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar inaugurates higher secondary schools in 3,304 panchayats
LJP may withdraw support to Nitish Kumar-led govt in Bihar: Report
Bihar polls: Nitish gives govt report card, attacks Tejashwi, Tej Pratap
Some people just think of family once in power: Nitish attacks RJD
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar condoles death of poet Rahat Indori
-
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting.
The senior Congress leader also alleged that the "last election" ploy was a "plea for mercy" due to Kumar's non-performance.
"When Mr Nitish Kumar declares that this will be his 'last election' he has effectively conceded defeat," Chidambaram said on Twitter.
The former finance minister also said, the "'Last election' ploy is not an appeal for support based on his performance, but a plea for mercy on the basis of his non-performance".
"Why should the people of Bihar vote for a person who, if elected, will be a lame duck from day one," he asked.
On the last day of campaigning for the third phase of the Bihar polls, Nitish Kumar stunned his audience with his remark that the assembly elections under way in the state were his last.
The NDA's chief ministerial candidate was addressing a rally at Dhamdaha in Purnea district. Campaigning for the last of the three-phase election ended on Thursday.
"Today is the last day of campaign. Polling will take place day after tomorrow. This is my last election (ye mera antim chunav hai). All is well that ends well (ant bhala to sab bhala)," said Kumar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU