DIPAM to set up asset-monetisation cell to hasten sale of CPSE assets

The is planning to set up a special cell in the and Public (DIPAM) to expedite the monetisation of non-core assets of state-owned companies.

The 'Asset Monetisation cell' will also deal with cases related to the sale of immovable enemy property, which refers to the assets left behind by people who migrated to or and are no longer citizens of

"The is proposing to set up an 'asset monetisation cell' which will coordinate non-core asset sale of CPSEs with the concerned company and the Ministry. It will also appoint and valuers for the assets which are proposed to be sold," an official told

The would be seeking a from the personnel department to man the cell.

Niti Aayog has been tasked with drawing up a list of non-core assets of various CPSEs, both healthy and sick ones, as a first step towards ministry's plan to monetise such assets.

The report of Niti Aayog will be taken up by the alternative mechanism on disinvestment, headed by Minister Arun Jaitley, following which the CPSE and the respective administrative ministry will further proceed with the monetisation process.

The had last week approved laying down of institutional framework for monetisation of identified non-core assets, especially land and building, of the CPSEs under strategic disinvestment and immovable enemy property under the custody of of Enemy Property for (CEPI).

It also includes sale of non-core assets of any other CPSEs after approval of competent authority or the administrative ministry, and sale of such assets of sick or loss making CPSE.

So far this fiscal, the government has raised over Rs 56,473 crore by divesting stakes in state-owned companies, against the full-year budget target of Rs 80,000 crore.