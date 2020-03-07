Discussion about postponing IPL 2020 is underway: Maharashtra minister

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

"Discussion" is underway as to whether the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Saturday.

The annual T20 cricket extravaganza is scheduled to start from March 29 in Mumbai with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

"There is always a danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. So discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL," Tope told reporters here. No confirmed coronavirus infection case has been reported in Maharashtra yet.

 
