Disney's 'Hercules' to get stage musical adaptation

"Hercules" will soon make it to the stage in form a musical created by New York City's Public Theater in a special arrangement with

In the title role, the musical will feature Jelani Alladin, who voiced the character in Disney's 1997 animated classic.

According to People magazine, "Hercules" will begin performances on August 31 at the Delacorte Theater in New York City's Central Park, and run through September 8.

The cast also includes (as Megara); Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, Rema Webb, Thalia, and Terpischore.

Iglehart, who won a Tony for playing the Genie in "Aladdin" will essay the role of Hercules' trainer, satyr Phil (voiced by in the film).

and David Zippel's songs from the film will all be part of the musical along with some new tracks.

"Hercules" will include a new book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Be More Chase Brock, and direction by deBessonet.

