'Aquaman' spin-off 'The Trench' will be more of monster horror movie: James Wan

Filmmaker has revealed that "The Trench", spin-off to his 2018 blockbuster "Aquaman", will be more of a monster than a superhero movie.

Introduced in the Jason Momoa-fronted "Aquaman", are aquatic abominations who tormented and Mera (Amber Heard) during one of the most intense sequences in the film.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Wan said,"We, you know, we're still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don't want to get into that too much."



"But definitely it's one that I really want to lean into the horror of it, so it's going to play more as a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film, but it's still definitely part of the world," he added.

had confirmed in March that Arthur and Mera will not appear in "The Trench". He had also revealed that the movie will take place after the first "Aquaman".

The makers are planning to release the film before "Aquman 2" which is is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)