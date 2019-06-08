Djokovic, Thiem to resume Saturday after play called off

Novak Djokovic's semi-final clash with was halted for the day in the third set on Friday due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Austrian fourth seed Thiem led 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 against the world number one when the players left

The semi-final will resume at 1000GMT (12:00) on Saturday, organisers said. The winner will play Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final, after the 11-time champion beat old rival 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 earlier on Friday.

