Djokovic, Thiem to resume Saturday after play called off

Novak Djokovic's Roland Garros semi-final clash with Dominic Thiem was halted for the day in the third set on Friday due to deteriorating weather conditions.
Austrian fourth seed Thiem led 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 against the world number one when the players left Court Philippe Chatrier.
The semi-final will resume at 1000GMT (12:00) on Saturday, organisers said. The winner will play Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final, after the 11-time champion beat old rival Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 earlier on Friday.
