BJP didn't use military feats to win polls: Madhav

BJP Madhav said on Friday the party did not use military achievements to win the and claimed that it would remain in power even in 2047, the centenary of Independence.

"We got a massive victory because we succeeded in stopping communal unrest, corruption, building a strong and introducing financial stability in the last five years," Madhav said. "Our party did not use military achievements to make it to the Parliament."



The was addressing the party's victory rally at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here.

"The BJP government, under (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji's stewardship, will go a long way. We are confident that the party will still be in power in 2047, when the country will celebrate the centenary year of Independence," Madhav said. "Nationalism is in the BJP's DNA."



He claimed that the BJP would surpass the and become the longest-serving party in power at the Centre.

At the rally, asked party workers to prepare a booth-wise list of those who did not vote for it and appeal to them to support the BJP in the upcoming panchayat election.

Deb claimed that his government had succeeded in bringing down unemployment in the past one year.

"Unemployment came down from 30 per cent to 22.1 per cent," he added.

