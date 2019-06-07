Russia plans to deliver S-400s to Turkey in two months: Official

will begin delivering S-400 to in two months, the conglomerate said on Friday.

"Everything is on track with the Turks. I hope that we will begin to deliver in about two months," told NTV channel, according to Russian agencies.

"The credit money has been spent, the technology was produced. And we completed training of all the military personnel," he said.

Turkey's S-400 purchase has ruffled feathers in the US, and officials warned of "devastating consequences" for the NATO member which also plans to buy fighters from the US.

wanted to opt for American Patriot missiles instead of the S-400 system, but said that made a better proposal. He said this week was "determined" to buy from

Russian agencies reported that the purchase concerns four systems valued at USD 2.5 billion.

