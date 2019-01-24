DMDK too names panel on alliance for LS polls

The DMDK, which aligned with the BJP for the 2014 elections, Thursday announced a panel to clinch electoral deals with potential allies for the polls.

The five-member panel will be led by party's deputy secretary, L K Sudeesh, and also includes former MLA Azhagapuram R Mohanraj.

The election to be held this year will be the first acid test for the DMDK as the party is now expected to be steered by Premalatha -wife of Vijayakanth- who was elevated as in October last year in view of her husband's ill-health.

Vijayakanth is now recuperating in the US and his pictures on in that country was shared by the (DMDK).

The DMDK's move comes after DMK and later AIADMK announced their panels to hold talks with allies to formalise alliances under their respective parties.

The DMDK was part of the seven-party rainbow alliance formed by the BJP for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. While BJP won the Kanyakumari seat, the PMK wrested the Dharmapuri segment.

