DMK asks EC to hold bypolls in 3 more TN Assembly seats

The DMK Monday urged the Election Commission to hold bypolls to three more vacant Assembly seats besides the 18 segments for which byelections have been scheduled on April 18 alongside polls in

At a meeting of its district secretaries, MPs, and MLAs here, the main opposition party adopted a resolution which said not holding bypolls to the three Assembly constituencies was "anti-democratic."



Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo's had on Sunday said bypolls were not scheduled for Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi constituencies, which are also vacant, since election petitions were pending in the

To this, the DMK meet said, "it is noteworthy that the was not restrained from holding bypolls to the three constituencies by the court."



The resolution, hence, demanded that the EC hold bypolls to these three constituencies.

DMK M K said his party's Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchy Siva and TKS Elangovan would submit a memorandum to the seeking holding bypolls to these constituencies.

If the party's request was not heeded, "we have decided to approach the and if necessary the Supreme Court," so that bypolls could be held in these three seats, he said.

On bypolls, he said only DMK candidates would be fielded in all the 18 constituencies.

To a question, he said his party's election manifesto would be released in two to three days.

While Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi were represented by disqualified AIADMK MLAs Sundararaj and Senthil Balaji (he is now with the DMK), Tiruparankudram A K died last year.

Petitions challenging their elections are pending in the

Meanwhile, DMK's losing candidate S Saravanan, who has challenged the victory of in the bypoll held on November 19, 2016, Monday filed a petition in the High Court, saying he wanted to plea over which the court had already reserved its orders.

