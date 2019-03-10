Bypolls to 18 Assembly seats in TN on April 18

By-elections to 18 Assembly seats in would be held on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Electoral Officer, said Sunday.

Briefing reporters here, the top said bypolls were not scheduled for Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram, Aravakurichi constituencies, which are also vacant, in view of Election Petitions pending in the Madras High Court.

Bypolls would be held in the 18 constituencies of Poonamallee, Perambur, Tiruporur, Sholinghur, Gudiyatham, Ambur, Hosur, Pappireddipapatti, Harur, Nilakkottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Manamadurai, Andipatti, Periyakulam, Sattur, Paramakudi and Vilathikulam, Sahoo said.

Adequate EVMs, and VVPAT are in place for holding the bypolls and Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Top district officials were being instructed to ensure strict compliance with the model code of conduct.

The Lok Sabha and bypolls will be held on April 18 in Tamil Nadu, he noted.

On March 19, the filing of nominations would begin and the last day for nominations would be March 26.

The scrutiny of nomination would be on March 27 and March 29 shall be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

The results for both Lok Sabha and Assembly by-polls would be announced on May 23.

Of the 18 seats, sixteen had fallen vacant following the disqualification of ruling AIADMK MLAs loyal to TTV Dhinakaran.

The by-poll to Tiruvarur seat has been necessitated by the death of sitting member and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi while the seat fell vacant following the disqualification of K Balakrishna Reddy after his conviction by a court in over a decades-old criminal case.

The by-polls are considered crucial as it would have a bearing on the stability of the which needs to win a sizeable number of them to retain its majority in the 234-member House.

AIADMK presently has 114 members while the DMK (88) and its allies together have 97 members in the assembly with a vacancy of 21 seats, 18 of which fell vacant following disqualification of rebel ruling party MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)