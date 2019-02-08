DMK condemns PMK man's killing over alleged conversion bid

: DMK M K strongly condemned the killing of a PMK functionary who questioned an alleged bid by a group to convert people to Islam.

Following the arrest of five people, suspected to be associated with an Islamic outfit for the killing, Stalin in his tweets demanded that the government expeditiously secure punishment for them.

The of the opposition in the Assembly asked the government to end such violence.

"The should come forward to guard communal harmony that traditionally prevails in by taking stern action against the perpetrators, whichever religion they may belong to," he said.

Ramalingam, a PMK functionary and resident of Thirubuvanam near the temple town of in central Tamil Nadu, was killed on Feb 5 after he questioned a group of men allegedly engaged in proselytising.

On Thursday, police said five people -S Nijam Ali, Sarbudeen, Rizwan, and Mohamed Raiyaz- were arrested in connection with the PMK functionary's killing.

PMK founder S Ramadoss had sought constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case, besides seeking financial compensation to the bereaved family from the central and state governments.

BJP leaders, including its had condemned the killing and demanded justice.

