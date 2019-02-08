DMK condemns PMK man's killing over alleged conversion bid

: DMK president M K Stalin Friday strongly condemned the killing of a PMK functionary who questioned an alleged bid by a group to convert people to Islam.
Following the arrest of five people, suspected to be associated with an Islamic outfit for the killing, Stalin in his tweets demanded that the government expeditiously secure punishment for them.
The leader of the opposition in the Assembly asked the government to end such violence.
"The AIADMK government should come forward to guard communal harmony that traditionally prevails in Tamil Nadu by taking stern action against the perpetrators, whichever religion they may belong to," he said.
Ramalingam, a PMK functionary and resident of Thirubuvanam near the temple town of Kumbakonam in central Tamil Nadu, was killed on Feb 5 after he questioned a group of men allegedly engaged in proselytising.
On Thursday, police said five people -S Nijam Ali, Sarbudeen, Rizwan, Mohamed Azarudeen and Mohamed Raiyaz- were arrested in connection with the PMK functionary's killing.
PMK founder S Ramadoss had sought constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case, besides seeking financial compensation to the bereaved family from the central and state governments.
BJP leaders, including its Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan had condemned the killing and demanded justice.
