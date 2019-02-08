Blasts in India-assisted hydropower project site in Nepal

An group has exploded three improvised near the powerhouse of under construction Arun III Hydropower project, which is being developed with India's assistance in the eastern part of the nation, according to a media report.

The incident happened on Thursday near the power house of the hydroproject that led to the damage of a generator and a boomer, Times reported.

"We are searching for the group involved in carrying out the explosions. Security personnel from Police and Army have been mobilised at the following blasts," Rameshwor Pandit, Police Inspector, was quoted as saying in the report.

Arun-III is the largest capacity project in the country and is scheduled to be constructed within the next five years.

and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli last year jointly laid the foundation stone of the 900-megawatt

India's state-owned has been carrying out the construction work at the plant.

More than 2,400 workers are currently working at the Among them, 1,700 are Nepali workers and technicians.

The project is expected to bring in USD 1.5 billion foreign direct investment into and create jobs for thousands of people, the report said.

