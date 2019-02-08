Maharashtra start on winning note

made a positive start on Friday as they romped to a facile 4-1 win against in the opening match of the West Zone leg of for the 2018-19 to be held at

The side dominated play from the start and took an early lead when scored from a penalty in the seventh minute.

Referee awarded the penalty after a defender handled the ball in the area, a said.

Three minutes later, Mrunal Tandel struck the second to double the lead.

continued to hold sway and added two more goals through Linekar Machado (46th minute) and (56th minute) to round off the winning tally, while scored a consolation goal through Musamiyan Syed in the 65th minute, the release stated.

Results: Maharashtra 4 ( 7-pen, Mrunal Tandel 10, Linekar Machado 46, 56) beat Gujarat 1 (Musamiyan Syed 65).

