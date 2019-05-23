DMK front leads in three LS seats in TN

The DMK and its allies the and were leading in three Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, according to trends available from the Election Commission.

While DMK surged ahead in Tirunelveli, its ally and were leading in Erode and Virudhunagar respectively, according to the EC.

The DMK fought 19 Parliamentary seats and its allies in the rest of 19 constituencies while elections were cancelled in Vellore.

AIADMK had fielded candidates in 20 Parliamentary segments leaving the rest to its allies including the BJP.

