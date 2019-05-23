Minor girl drowned in Yamuna, another 2 missing

A minor girl drowned and another two have gone missing while bathing in the near Bidoli in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said.

While the body of 13-year-old was fished out Wednesday evening, a rescue operation is underway to trace Gullo (12) and Anila (15), they said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy, identified as Amir, drowned while bathing in the river at Pathed village in district Wednesday.

had gone for bathing with his two friends when the incident took place, police said, adding that his body was recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)