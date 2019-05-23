JUST IN
Punjab: Preneet leading from Patiala, Tewari trailing from Anandpur Sahib

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib seat in Punjab, as per initial EC trends.

Chandumajra is leading by 593 votes over his rival Tewari.

BJP candidate Som Prakash is leading from Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal by 675 votes, as per the trends.

From Faridkot seat, Congress candidate Mohd Sadique is leading over his nearest rival and SAD candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike by 588 votes.

In Ludhiana, Lok Insaaf Party candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains is leading over Congress candidate and sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu by 304 votes.

From Patiala seat, Congress candidate and former Union minister and the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, is leading by 2,359 votes against SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:16 IST

