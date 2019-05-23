Punjab: Preneet leading from Patiala, Tewari trailing from Anandpur Sahib

(SAD) candidate and sitting is leading over his nearest rival and candidate from Sahib seat in Punjab, as per initial EC trends.

Chandumajra is leading by 593 votes over his rival Tewari.

BJP candidate is leading from Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat over his nearest rival and candidate by 675 votes, as per the trends.

From Faridkot seat, candidate is leading over his nearest rival and candidate by 588 votes.

In Ludhiana, candidate is leading over Congress candidate and sitting by 304 votes.

From Patiala seat, Congress candidate and former Union and the wife of Chief Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, is leading by 2,359 votes against candidate

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)