DMK made promises that were unimplementable and swept polls:CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday said the opposition DMK made poll promises that were not implementable and swept the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

He also likened the victory to kidnapping a child by luring it with chocolate.

The AIADMK joint coordinator's remarks came during a discussion in Tamil Nadu Assembly on electoral wins.

He also vowed that the ruling party will bounce back from the drubbing, apparently referring to the Assembly polls due in 2021.

Referring to DMK's poll promises like waiver of bank loans, he said they were not implementable and were far from truth.

"....you have only taken votes by such promises, people have not given (votes) voluntarily," he said.

The AIADMK never made such promises but only highlighted what has been implemented and what will be done, the chief minister pointed out.

"This victory is like kidnapping a child by luring it with a chocolate. You have only misled the people," he said.

Pointing out that the DMK had even forfeited deposit in the December 2017 R K Nagar assembly bypoll, he, however, noted that his party fared better then.

Rival leader, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakran, had won the election.

"When you, who lost deposit could secure victory (in the Lok Sabha polls) can't we who fared better (in the bypoll) win, " he asked.

The DMK-led coalition had decimated the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls, netting 37 of the 38 seats that went to polls in the State. Election to Vellore was countermanded following recovery of huge sums of cash.

Responding to the chief minister's remarks, DMK president and leader of opposition M K Stalin wondered how his party's assurances were not implementable.

"I insist...we will soon come to power and implement them, " he said.

