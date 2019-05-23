Cliffhanger fight in Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: DMK leading on 10, AIADMK at 9

A cliffhanger fight is on between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and (AIADMK) for the majority in the Assembly as counting of votes progressed in the by-elections for 22 seats.

Out of the total 18 seats of which trends are known as of now, MK led DMK is leading on 10 seats while the Chief Minister led AIADMK is lagging behind and is leading on 8 seats.

In order to secure majority, the DMK would need to win on 21 seats out of the total 22 seats. Currently, AIADMK has 113 seats, five short of halfway mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. DMK is next with 88, 8 and Indian Union (IUML) with 1.

