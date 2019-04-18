DMK moves Election Commission against AIADMK

The DMK on Thursday complained to the Election Commission that the ruling AIADMK and its allies planned to capture polling booths in Tamil Nadu.
In a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Director General of Police (Elections), the DMK said it had received information about the plans of the AIADMK and its allies.
The DMK said the AIAMDK was not able to tolerate the large crowds thronging the meetings of the DMK and its allies.
