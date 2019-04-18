DMK moves Election Commission against AIADMK

The DMK on Thursday complained to the that the ruling AIADMK and its allies planned to capture polling booths in

In a complaint to the of Police (Elections), the DMK said it had received information about the plans of the AIADMK and its allies.

The DMK said the AIAMDK was not able to tolerate the large crowds thronging the meetings of the DMK and its allies.

--IANS

vj/rs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)