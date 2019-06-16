DMK seeks discussion on NEET, Mekedatu, farm loan waiver in LS

The DMK Sunday said it would take up a slew of demands including, farm loan waiver, dam issue and exemption for from NEET, during the first session of the new

Speaking to reporters in after attending an all-party meeting chaired by Narendra Modi, DMK Parliamentary party T R Baalu, said a demand to pass the women's reservation bill in the current session would also be raised.

"Exemption from NEET, scrapping of dam and hydrocarbon project in the Cauvery delta, making Tamil official language in central government offices in the State would be some of our other demands," he said.

The first session of the 17th would commence Monday during which the passage of the Union Budget and other key legislations such as triple talaq would be on top of the agenda for the government.

At the all-party meeting, Modi invited heads of all parties to a meeting on June 19 to discuss the "one nation, one election" issue and other important matters.

The DMK along with its partners - the Congress, and CPI(M), swept the polls in the state winning 37 of the 38 seats.

Polling in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was countermanded following allegations of use of money power.

