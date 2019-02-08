Do not run behind any avatar, run behind story: Bhumi Pednekar

Pednekar says she does not choose roles which present her in different avatars but focuses on the story of the

The actor, who made an unconventional Bollywood debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and went to on feature in like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Lust Stories", said she always has faith in a director's vision.

"I do not run behind any avatar, I run behind story. If the story is strong then I do it. A and writer are the anchor and you put your faith on them," told reporters at the promotional event of her upcoming film "Sonchiriya" here.

When approached for the film the was in two minds but later accepted the offer.

"When Abhishek said he is directing a film, I went weak on my eyes as he is on my bucket list, till then only 'Dum Laga Ke Aisha' had released. I met him and he told me it is a dacoit drama. I did ask him what will I do in it? When I heard the story I felt I should not leave this film.

"I was feeling deep sense of loss... But then I felt I must do it. I love the way the film has come out. It is different. It was enriching for me to be part of this film," she added.

Bhumi, who has starred alongside and in the film, said she is a fan of both the actors and was nervous while working with them.

The "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" said she has trained a lot for her role in the film, which also features Rajput.

"She is a strong woman in a man's world. Abhishek told me I will have to be strong mentally, physically and emotionally. Two months before the film went on floors, we started training. It is a film where you need to do preparation.

"The conditions were tough. While shooting there was lot of hardwork and difficulties that we faced but nothing seemed tough as we had prepared ourselves so well. Rather, the environment added on to our characters."



After doing this film, Bhumi said, she has become a "better" person.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)