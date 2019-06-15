Doctors at many hospitals in Delhi protest on Saturday over WB violence

Scores of doctors from several government hospitals here, who could not join a nationwide stir on June 14, Saturday protested in with their striking colleagues in

Doctors at the Centre-run and Hospital and RML Hospital, and government facilities such as and DDU Hospital, boycotted work and held protests.

On Friday, a majority of hospitals in had joined the country-wide agitation in support of the doctors in West Bengal, on a call given by the (IMA) and various resident doctors' associations (RDAs).

However, many hospitals could not join the protest on June 14 as they had not submitted the 24-hour advance notice to the government as required by protocol. So, they are observing a bandh on Saturday, of Federation of (FORDA) Sumedh Sandanshiv said.

However, ICUs and emergency wings of these hospitals are functioning, he said.

There was a shutdown of out patient departments (OPDs), and ward visits, except emergency services at these hospitals of the city, where doctors held their token strike on Saturday.

Junior doctors in are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at College and Hospital in

Scores of doctors in on Friday had held demonstrations, with many seeing patients in emergency wards wearing bandages on forehead or helmets, marching and raising slogans to express

On Saturday, doctors at several hospitals wore helmets or bandages over forehead while seeing patients. Even though have resumed at and and various Delhi government-run facilities, many doctors continued to do work wearing bandages.

Condemning any form of violence, especially against medical professionals in the country, the IMA launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday and called for a strike on June 17 with withdrawal of

The apex medical body also wrote to over their demands regarding safety of doctors in hospitals. Vardhan on Friday supported the medical fraternity's demand for a central law to check violence against in hospitals and said such crimes should be made non-bailable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)