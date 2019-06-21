JUST IN
Business Standard

DoE to probe 'fake letter' circulated among school mgmt committees

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Directorate of Education (DoE) will investigate the origin of a "fake letter" that was circulated among some groups of school management committees, asking parents to whom they will vote in the upcoming assembly polls.

It had questions what parents had to say about the AAP government's education policies and for whom they would vote.

DoE Director Binay Bhushan said it was a fake letter that had been circulated to create mischief and they would investigate its origin.

Sources in the Delhi government said the letter was circulated among some groups of school management committee with a "malicious intention".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 00:50 IST

