Don't like invasion of privacy: Kashyap on paparazzi row

Filmmaker Kashyap on Thursday said he doesn't like invasion of his privacy weeks after he blasted photographers for clicking him outside a clinic.

In a video which surfaced online earlier this month, Kashyap was seen slamming photographers for clicking him while he was entering a clinic by saying, "Don't you have work in your life? Is this a job?"



Kashyap's comments to the photographers had sparked criticism on

At the trailer launch of "Game Over", when asked about the row, Kashyap told reporters, "I didn't say 'go and look at your face' I said just look... you were standing at someone's private property and clicking random pictures."



When pointed out that there are PR machineries who send tip-offs to photographers for when and where a celebrity would be spotted, the "Manmarziyaan" said he doesn't have "such a ""I feel it's an invasion of privacy when I'm doing some personal work and someone is clicking me. I often even refuse selfies in such moments."When further asked if he feels he said the right thing, Kashyap said, "I say what I feel is right."At the event, the photographers present refused to click Kashyap's solo pictures.

Featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, "Game Over" is a home-invasion thriller scheduled to to be released on June 15. The Hindi version will be presented by Kashyap.

